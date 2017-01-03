Pages Navigation Menu

Tension in Ilorin over religious crisis – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Tension in Ilorin over religious crisis
There was tension in the Oke-Odo, Tanke area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital on Monday, December 2, after a Muslim and Christian group almost clashed over the use of a structure for worship. This Day reports that the crisis started when some Muslim …
