Tension in Lagos as police kills protesting Chi Limited staff – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Tension in Lagos as police kills protesting Chi Limited staff
NAIJ.COM
A civil protest by workers of Chi Limited, has gone sought, resulting into the death of two workers. The Punch reports that the two casual workers lost their lives after a team of policemen opened fire on them during a protest at the company's …
In Lagos Police kill protesting workers, justify action
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG