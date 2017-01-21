Pages Navigation Menu

Osun varsity students protest police shooting

Osun varsity students protest police shooting
Vanguard
Students of the Osun State University, Osogbo, on Saturday protested the shooting of two of their colleagues by some policemen. The protesting students lit bon fires on major streets and impeded human and vehicular traffic within Osogbo metropolis.
