Osun varsity students protest police shooting – Vanguard
|
P.M. News
|
Osun varsity students protest police shooting
Vanguard
Students of the Osun State University, Osogbo, on Saturday protested the shooting of two of their colleagues by some policemen. The protesting students lit bon fires on major streets and impeded human and vehicular traffic within Osogbo metropolis.
Crisis looms as policemen open fire on UNIOSUN students
Protests in Osogbo as police shoot 2 UNIOSUN students
Breaking: Policemen open fire on UNIOSUN students while playing football
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG