Tension Mounts Over Alleged Killing Of 2 Brothers By Suspected Herdsmen In Delta

…MONARCH EXPRESSES SHOCK, RAISES CONCERN

Palpable tension and uneasy calm have continued to mount in Urhoka community in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State following the alleged killing of two brothers, Akpovona Felix and Sunday Akpupu in their farm land on Thursday.

Their bullet-riddles bodies were reportedly found in the bush path of their farm after a search party was conducted by Elders of the community. Reports said that the two brothers hailed from Eku village but had lived in Urhoka before the unexpected happened.

They were said to have gone to their farm on the fateful day (Thursday) in the morning and never returned until the search party, comprising youths and local hunters in the community who late found their bodies on Friday evening riddled with bullets.

Elder brother of the deceased, Akpovon Godwin told our reporter that: “I received a call at about 10pm of the fateful Thursday from their wives that my brothers did not return home, we then mobilized after briefing the elders that night and moved to the bush where we found their bodies shattered with bullets and as we were searching everywhere we met some herdsmen in our farmlands, we then returned home to inform the elders”.

But in swift reaction, the Ovie of Oruarivie-Abraka Kingdom, HRM Akpomeyoma Majoroh Ojeta II, who expressed shock on the incident, lamented that it was unfortunate that suspected Fulani herdsmen had turned their farms into battlefield, and appealed to the security agents to ensure the killers of the two brothers are fished out.

The monarch however urged the community’s youths to eschew all forms of violence as the kingdom was currently compiling names, photographs and dates of indigenes allegedly killed over the years suspected Fulani herdsmen adding that they would be submited to the state government to enable it prevail on the issue.

Police Image Maker in the State, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka confirmed that investigation was ongoing on the murder of the two brothers, assuring that the police will not relent until the killers are fished out.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

