Teranga Lions devour Zimbabwe Warriors to reach first AFCON quarter-finals since 2006

Senegal’s Teranga Lions on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), their first since 2006. The Lions secured a 2-0 win over Zimbabwe in their Group B Day Two clash in Franceville to stay top of the log with six points from two…

