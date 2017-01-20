Pages Navigation Menu

Teranga Lions devour Zimbabwe Warriors to reach first AFCON quarter-finals since 2006

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Senegal’s Teranga Lions on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), their first since 2006. The Lions secured a 2-0 win over Zimbabwe in their Group B Day Two clash in Franceville to stay top of the log with six points from two…

