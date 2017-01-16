Terrorist detonates bomb at UNIMAID, Veterinary professor, 4 others lose life

A professor and four other persons were killed on Monday when a male suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the Senior Staff Quarters of the University of Maiduguri, (UNIMAID), Borno State. The killed don was identified as Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani, the Director of Veterinary of the University, according to Alhaji Satomi Ahmed, the Chairman of State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

