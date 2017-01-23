Terrorists exploit conservative nature of women in Saudi Arabia: reports

Terrorists have been exploiting the attitudes of Saudi society towards women in carrying out their terrorist acts, a news report said on Monday. According to a latest security operations, a number of fugitives succeeded in moving freely while wearing women clothing, as many women in Saudi Arabia are fully covered. It added that others recruited…

The post Terrorists exploit conservative nature of women in Saudi Arabia: reports appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

