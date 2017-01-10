Terry G Arrives America For First Ever Music Tour (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Terry G has arrived the United States of America for his first ever musical tour. The singer who has severally been denied entry visa at the U.S. Embassy, finally got the nod to perform live in several cities. He shared photos below.

