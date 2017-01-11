“Terry Tha Rapman Was Sleeping With Sarah Ofili Behind My Back” – Ikechukwu Reveals

Rapper Ikechukwu in a recent interview with popular podcast, Loose Talk revealed the reason for his 2012 break-up with then fiancee and model, Sarah Ofili.

According to Ikechukwu, his fiancee was having an affair with fellow rapper, Terry tha Rapman.

When asked what his problem was with Terry tha Rapman, Ikechukwu said “smile in your face, all the time…back stabbers. That’s how I felt”. “I’m like damn, ni**a, you (Terry) was f*cking my shortie and you ain’t tell? Trying to be my hommie?”

He also revealed that after finding out about their affair, he kept it low and even tried to salvage the relationship.

“but guess what? I still played the bigger man. Once I got that whiff, I was still like, Okay…I ain’t even tell her that I knew the whiff. I see him (Terry) when I’m with her, I’m like. Okay…”

“Is that Terry on the phone? Tell that ni**a I said what’s up…you know what I’m saying?. Oh that’s your sister? Joy? oh Joy what’s up, you’re family…”

“After all, my best friend Chocho be confirming and confiding in me like, and be like yo, everything knows…it’s all good. But at the end of the day, after we went our separate ways, it came out that they (Sarah and Terry) always used to play.”

The Imo-State born rapper explained how it was hard for him to understand how Sarah Ofili would cheat on him after all he did for her

“Personally, I don’t get it…You (Sarah) want the limelight, you claim you wanna build, you wanna grow, and you have all of that, but then you go looking for more, or that same thing somewhere else.”

“Perfect example, you wanted the limelight. You have Killz (Ikechukwu)…(taking) you everywhere like on a mantlepiece, carrying her everywhere like, ‘you must build this profile, you must give this girl name…then you free that and then you went to go f*ck with Terry. What the f*ck does he have?”

He didn’t hold back in throwing a couple shots at Terry tha Rapman either

“Did he (Terry) drop an album yet? Cos when I came back to Nigeria, that ni**a was up and coming. He’s still up and coming, right?”

