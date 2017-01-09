Terry’s Emotional Goodbye To Mikel

John Terry and John Obi Mikel have spent the longest time at Chelsea , before the Nigerian left for China and the captain has bid farewell to his close friend.

Both players have claimed numerous accolades between them, before the midfielder opted for a 140, 000 a week move to Tianjin Teda, after not getting any playing time under Conte.

Mikel left Chelsea after winning eight domestic trophies and two European trophies and also won the bronze medal with Nigeria in the Olympics.

“On Friday, we said goodbye to John Mikel Obi after more than 10 years with us in which we won everything – two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League,” he told Chelsea’s match day programme ahead of the Blues’ 4-1 victory over Peterborough in the FA Cup.

“He has been a big part of this club’s success over the past decade and put in some great performances, none more so than in Munich, where he was immense. I want to say on a personal level, that he was a great friend and a great player. I wish you well “Old Boy”. Love ya.”

Terry was sent off against Peterborough and his future has been cast into further doubt as he prepares to serve a ban with only six

“We also recently said goodbye to Oscar, who was with Chelsea for four-and-a-half seasons and help d us to win the Premier League, the League Cup and the Europa League during that time.

“He was a pleasure to play alongside, a wonderful player and a good man. We will miss them both and we wish them and their families all the best for their new lives in China.”

