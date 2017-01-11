Tesla keeps hiring more ex-Apple employees to help with autonomous car design
Continuing its trend of hiring ex-Apple employees, Tesla hired a new vice president for its Autopilot efforts. Chris Lattner is the latest to jump ship from Apple to Tesla and follows Matt Casebolt.
The post Tesla keeps hiring more ex-Apple employees to help with autonomous car design appeared first on Digital Trends.
