Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tesla narrowly misses 80,000-vehicle sales goal in 2016

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Tesla Motors Inc.’s fourth-quarter sales rose 27%—but not enough for the Silicon Valley auto maker to reach its goal of delivering at least 80,000 vehicles in 2016. The Palo Alto, Calif., company sold 22,200 vehicles during the October-through-December period, compared with 17,478 a year earlier, Tesla said Tuesday. The company sold a total of 76,230…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Tesla narrowly misses 80,000-vehicle sales goal in 2016 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.