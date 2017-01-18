Tesla will also make gearboxes, electric motors for the Model 3 at its Gigafactory
Just a couple weeks after the enormous Gigafactory in Nevada began producing lithium-ion battery cells for Tesla, the car company is having the massive plant produce something else — components for the highly anticipated Model 3.
