Tevez Denies He’s Highest Paid Player In The World

After securing his move to the Chinese Super League, reports named Tevez the highest paid player in the world.

The former Boca Juniors striker joined Shanghai Shenhua and was believed to be earning £615, 000 per week.

However, the 32-year-old denied reports of his salary as he spoke to the media for the first time since arriving in Shanghai.

“After my last game I didn’t mention anything to the local media about my salary in China,” said Tevez.

“Salary matters shouldn’t be told to everyone, it’s a matter of respect for my team-mates.

“My salary isn’t as high as the legends, but in order to respect my team-mates I won’t tell you how much.”

Speaking further, Tevez said: “First I want to thank you for the welcome. My family, siblings and friends are very happy, it was a very nice reception. I am very happy to be in Shanghai, to be able to demonstrate my football and do my best for the club.

“I appreciate the welcome, for my family and for me, it’s a love that I haven’t won yet, and I’d like to win it on the pitch.”

Tevez has moved to the lucrative CSL with an entourage of 19 family members.

“I like to be with my family always,” the former Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United forward added.

“It’s a great challenge to accept coming to China, it’s a great effort, so it’s important for me to be with my family, so I can perform in the best form on the pitch.”

