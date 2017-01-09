Thank You BN Fam! BellaNaija’s Uche Pedro Nominated for Avance Media’s ‘2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian (Media)’ Award | Here’s How to Vote
Avance Media has announced the nominees’ list for this year’s 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians (#100MIYN). We are super excited because, thanks to you, BellaNaijarians that keep the site popping, our Founder/CEO, Uche Pedro, has been nominated in the Media Category. Voting has started; head over to ng.avancemedia.org and vote for Uche Pedro (Media). See the full list of […]
