Thank Your Stars: ‘If no be police, dem for kill me’ – Robbery suspect confesses

A graduate armed robber is full of praises for the police who rescued him from certain death at the hands of an angry mob in Abia State.

A 26-year-old robbery suspect, Joseph Eke has heaped praises on men of the Nigeria Police Force for their timely arrival which saved him from certain death after he was trapped while robbing an office in Abia State.

Punch reports that Eke who claimed to be a graduate of Mass Communication from Enugu State University, had broken into a pool office after seeing the cashier going in with a huge amount but luck ran out on him when the clerk who saw him raised an alarm and in a short while, an angry mob had gathered.

His saving grace came when someone alerted operatives of the Aba Central Police Station who went to his rescue and whisked him away to their station.

Eke, a wheelbarrow pusher who was paraded by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeleye Oyabade, in Umuahia, said he was attracted by the huge sum of money he saw the cashier attached to the pool office count when he went to play pool.

“I was attracted by the huge amount of money the cashier was counting in the office that I could not resist because I have not seen that amount of money before.

I was trapped after the operation because I suspected that people were aware that somebody was robbing the office.

I thank God that the police were contacted and they came and rescued me. If not, I wouldn’t have known what would have happened to me if I was caught by the mob.”

The CP said the police was able to recover the sum of N1.6 million, one Plasma TV and other items from the suspect, adding that he would be arraigned at the end of investigations.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

