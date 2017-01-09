Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

That Super Falcons’ Bonuses Saga – The Tide

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
That Super Falcons' Bonuses Saga
The Tide
It was obviously to the delight of every Nigerian that the nation's senior female football team, the Super Falcons, lifted the golden trophy for the eighth time after subduing their Cameroonian counterparts at the finals of the 10th edition of the
Balanced scorecard for Nigerian footballGuardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.