The 3 threats to American democracy–Obama in farewell speech
President Barack Obama has called on Americans to defend their democracy in his farewell speech in Chicago. “By almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place” than it was eight years ago when he took office, he told thousands of supporters. But he warned “democracy is threatened whenever we take it for granted”.
