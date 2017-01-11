Pages Navigation Menu

The 3 threats to American democracy–Obama in farewell speech

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

President Barack Obama has called on Americans to defend their democracy in his farewell speech in Chicago. “By almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place” than it was eight years ago when he took office, he told thousands of supporters. But he warned “democracy is threatened whenever we take it for granted”.

