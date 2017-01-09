The 5 Golden Globes Moments We Can’t Stop Talking About
From Meryl Steep’s Speech to Ryan and Andrew’s Kiss, here are the moments we can’t stop talking about. Opening the awards ceremony was JIMMY FALLON’S STAR-STUDDED OPENING NUMBER which included Ryan Reynolds sprawling out on top of a piano and Jon Snow himself coming back from the dead to celebrate the Golden Globes? Not forgetting …
The post The 5 Golden Globes Moments We Can’t Stop Talking About appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG