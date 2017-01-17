The 90 Countries South Africans Can Visit Without A Visa This Year

The little book affectionately known by South Africans as the “Green Mamba” definitely does not have as much power as our European counterparts, but with the little power it does have one can travel to some very interesting countries.

Arton Capital is a provider of residency and citizenship solutions and has just launched the 2017 edition of its Passport Index. It ranks travel documents by the number of countries that can be visited without having to apply for a visa.

According to Business Tech, they also noted that in recent years, “citizenship by investment has become a US$2 billion industry, with over 20,000 investors seeking a second residency or citizenship around the globe annually.” Interesting, huh?

Of course, Germany’s passport ranked first, allowing visa-free entry into 157 countries. Following them is Singapore and Sweden, both on 156.

The visa-free score represents the number of countries a passport holder can visit either visa-free or with a visa on arrival. Here’s a little on what happened in South Africa last year:

In December, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba announced that South Africa had withdrawn the visa exemption for New Zealand passport holders, after the Antipodean country withdrew visa free travel arrangements for South Africans due to incidents of counterfeit or fraudulent passports.

So how many countries does the Green Mamba allow access to? A total of 90 countries, and here’s a list from Business Insider:

Sure, it’s a pity they aren’t the countries every person is jumping at the opportunity to visit, but perhaps it’s time to make some new destination plans.

Who wants to be like everyone else, anyway?

You can look at the rest of the passports and their power HERE.

