The Amazing Benefits of Air Purifiers

Clean air is not only important, but essential to us all. However, some might say that clean air is not possible these days due to the constant degradation and air pollution. The cleanest environment, room, or air can still be filled with invisible and sometimes visible particles and dirt that could be detrimental to your health or even aggravate already existing health issues. This is one of the reasons air purifiers are great – because they reduce concentrations of pollutants.

Air purifiers are appliances that aid in the removal of air pollutants. They are especially helpful for people who suffer from asthma or allergies and are also used to get rid of secondhand smoke hence, air purifiers are needed if there is a smoker in the house. They can be used in both commercial and residential environments.

Air purifiers have HEPA filters that assist with cleaning and purifying the air that is circulated. HEPA stands for high-efficiency particulate air and is a type of air filter that purifies the air by trapping particles and small particles that a vacuum would only recirculate into the air.

According to a report by ConsumerSearch expert tests, the HEPA filter removes about 99.9% of dust particles and impurities from the air including pollen, mold, spores, pet dander, and/or dust mites.

Can air purifiers help you breathe easier?

In addition to a smoking habit or a relative that smokes, a lot of us might share our homes with our pets, which brings with it urine, pet odors, and dander. These can be quite upsetting for family members who have allergies and, most of the time, vacuuming doesn’t remove all the pollutants in the air.

If you suffer from asthma, allergies, or any other respiratory condition that could be worsened by airborne particles, an air purifier may provide you with some relief. Air purifiers are especially important in houses because they quickly and quietly clear allergens and other particles, effectively remove odor, pollen, smoke, dust, pet dander, and almost all other pollutants present in the air. Without an air purifier, your house could collect lots of dust and germs, which could lead to health problems.

How They Work

In order to work and remove airborne pollutants, air purifiers make use of different technologies in functioning. HEPA air purifiers use a fan to pull air through the pleated high-efficiency particulate arresting (HEPA) filters and mechanically trapping particles. According to ForHealthyAir, this is one of the most effective types of air purifiers because, due to the use of fans, it doesn’t produce any ozone. However, you should take note that not every air purifier that relies on mechanical filtration uses true HEPA filters, so be sure about what exactly you are getting.

In place of mechanical filter, or in addition to it, some air purifiers use electronic technology to reverse the charge of particles in the air. They then pass the charged particles back out to the room where they settle on your furnishings, floors, and clothing. In this case, removing allergens from the room involves dusting and vacuuming the particles to prevent them from being reintroduced into the air.

Finding the best air purifiers

To find the best and top performing HEPA air purifiers, you should consult professional and unbiased reviews, such as those from ConsumerReports and ForHealthyAir. It is important that you should find one that has the capacity to purify the size of the room you intend to use it in, so you should be sure to consider factors such as, performance, noise, ease of use, cost, and whether or not an air purifier has been submitted for testing and its ratings certified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM).

The results would help you narrow down your choices on the HEPA air purifier that best suits your needs and environment. It is often advised that you should use air purifiers in the rooms where you and your family spend the most time.

