The Atiku cross

IN politics, reputation is critical to the success or failure of a candidate at the polls. And so, advertising and indeed, branding are used relentlessly by politicians to fight for the mind of voters. One of Nigeria’s most intelligent and most gifted politicians, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the Turakin Adamawa, is carrying a burden; […]

The post The Atiku cross appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

