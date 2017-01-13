The beauty of Naija Sounds lies in her natural instinct – “Eddinz Bani” reacts to Mr Eazi’s tweet!
Mr Eazi recently moved to Nigeria having lived in Ghana since 2007. Although Nigerian music is a major force in Africa, “the new bounce is Ghana,” he said. “Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized. Naija music is & has been a major force affecting the entire African scene. Quality, riddim, […]
