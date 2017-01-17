The Biggest Problem With Conducting Business In Cape Town Coffee Shops

Finding a work haven in Cape Town can be very frustrating – especially if you happen to travel here quite often need a quiet space to have a meeting with more than, say, two people.

Coffee shops are just not viable anymore – they just attract people who pop in and out, speaking at the top of their voices to someone either on Skype, behind the counter, or across from them.

Then there’s the inevitable situation where you bump into someone you know. The genial chat, the promises to meet up for that dinner you’ve been talking about having for years, a quick catch up on all the gossip – next thing you know there goes that productive morning.

And yes, that is your ex who just strolled in with their new partner – way to ruin your day.

It’s all rather annoying.

So when you get to a stage in your career – and life – when all you need is a place you can become comfortably familiar with, a place that offers the tranquillity of your workplace and the quietness of your office, you need to find an alternative, right?

Totally – thankfully there’s always one company that understands the pains of growing up, and that’s Cape Town-based office workplace Inner City Ideas Cartel.

Just check the space out :

Once you hold a membership card, you become privy to the wonderful interiors of this space at a daily rate.

This rate includes discounted Internet bundles, reduced boardroom rates, a partner perks program and preference for daily pool passes.

That means once you have applied and received your membership card, you can waltz in, find a desk, book a boardroom and even pop up to the pool to do some laps.

Oh, and did I mention the app? Find out about that HERE.

And, just in case you were worried about your constant supply of coffee, there’s a whole bar area:

It’s luxurious and it’s private – and best of all you might just get a chance to hang with us. Oh, the perks, the perks!

If you keen to find out details, pop over HERE – they have more permanent options, too. Maybe we can be neighbours.

Kidding, kidding.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

