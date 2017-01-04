The burden of MMA2 – WorldStage
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
The burden of MMA2
WorldStage
By Steve Omolale– Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Lagos, is a phenomenal project providing critical services to the aviation sector for which its operator – Bi-Courtney Aviation Services limited (BASL) – has either been on the receiving …
Bi-Courtney Refutes Report On Effect Of Recession On Business
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG