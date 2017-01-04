Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The burden of MMA2 – WorldStage

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
The burden of MMA2
WorldStage
By Steve Omolale– Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Lagos, is a phenomenal project providing critical services to the aviation sector for which its operator – Bi-Courtney Aviation Services limited (BASL) – has either been on the receiving
Bi-Courtney Refutes Report On Effect Of Recession On BusinessLeadership Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.