The Cape Party Caused Havoc At The ‘Fuck White People’ Exhibit [Video]

Remember The Cape Party? Yes, yes, the local political party who is (still) on a mission to make the Cape an independent state, leaving the rest of South Africa.

Perhaps you even voted for them in the last set of local elections, but, alas, they weren’t able to get the 5 000 votes required to represent their ideas in the running of the Cape, so they kind of faded into the background.

Until yesterday when they decided to deface some art.

Hanging in the National Gallery in the City, Dean Hutton’s fuckwhitepeople wall, chair and goldendean boots exhibition is in the foyer:

You might have heard of their artwork – if not, here’s a little intro from Rebecca Davis for The Daily Maverick:

Artist Dean Hutton created the work in response to a photograph of student Zama Mthunzi wearing a shirt with the same slogan at the Fees Must Fall protests. On the back of it, it said: “Being Black is Shit”. The artist told Daily Maverick that the work was produced because “white people in general tend not to feel racialised, or feel answerable for our actions in terms of a racialised identity. We exist in spaces where we very rarely ‘feel white’.” Hutton added: “The discomfort of feeling racialised in spaces, to honestly ask ourselves if we belong, or how we achieve belonging, is a very necessary part of unlearning oppressive behaviours.” Not widely reported has been the fact that the artwork forms part of a larger exhibition called The Art of Disruptions, aimed as commentary on “the various controversial and fraught issues that afflict our society today”. Other works on display include kangas by Lawrence Lemaoana, stitched with slogans like: “With Our Boxes Of Matches We Shall Liberate Us”, and “I Did Not Join The Struggle To Be Poor”.

Well, ironically, the Cape Party hit back by sticking a massive sign saying ‘Love Thy Neighbour’ on the poster aspect of the exhibit. They even filmed the fiasco and shared it via their platforms:

But Dean Hutton had some harsh words for the party. They wrote a response which was then published by Huffington Post:

Let me be even more clear: in Tuesday’s incident two black men were assaulted by white men, wearing party political branded T-shirts, while they were doing their job at a national cultural institution protecting an artwork by a white artist which asks very pointed questions around white privilege and the violence inherent in the white identity. For the last year, I have been wearing a tailored object of protest, a three-piece suit inscribed with the words “F**k White People” as both a catalyst to start everyday conversations around white supremacy, racism and privilege, and as a decolonial gesture with an aim to destabilising predominately white spaces, to make whiteness visible, to reveal its centralised position and to perform visible allyship to anti-racism efforts to advance social justice. I am a Master of Fine Arts student at the University of Cape Town and this work forms part of my Masters project, which looks at how artistic practice can move beyond the oppositional binaries of artist and audience, and at how performance can fluidify boundaries, breaking the fourth wall, where both audience and artist collaborate in a dialogue aimed at shifting ideas of power and so-called public space. The work democratises the creative process, helping people to develop a language to articulate their conditions and provide a platform to express their imagination.

You can read their full response HERE.

If the aim of Hutton’s work is to make white people feel uncomfortable in a space they would otherwise not, clearly they have achieved their objective.

