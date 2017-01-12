UPDATE: The Cape Town Car Wash Guy That’s Going Viral On Facebook – Is Everything Above Board?

UPDATE: We’ll let you run through the story first, but if you’re here for the update then scroll down to the bottom.

The story as it was this morning:

Every now and again you come across someone grabbing life by the scruff of the neck, and that’s certainly true for 24-year-old Johannes Mokobi.

You might have seen his story on Facebook already, because at the time of writing Sophie Raibin’s post (HERE) has been shared almost 1 700 times.

Sophie says she was walking to Sea Point earlier this week when Johannes handed her a card.

It’s impossible not to be impressed and inspired by this young man – check it:

Talk about being committed to the cause – and if you head over to his website (HERE), you’ll see he has some pretty mad wed development skills under his belt already.

From his ‘About Johannes’ section:

I Johannes Mokobi define myself as a young South African who gets up like many other South Africans to look for a self-sustainable life. Due to a disadvantage background and life journey, I fall in the category of people who have not finished their schooling (Grade 12) but that does not mean I am uneducated or uninformed about my surrounding and etc. I have been in and out of college due to financial and accommodation reasons… I am currently studying Programming with SoloLearn.com(an online platform) which will help me earn a skill in creating and developing of websites and mobile apps. Through the car wash business I am aiming to create a platform to earn an income to fund my studies and basic needs.

According to his website, Johannes runs JM Car Wash from Main Road in Woodstock.

If you want to support him, how about signing up for one of his monthly plans:

Go on then, who fancies helping this young man out and keeping their car spick and span?

Check out his website HERE and be lekker, Cape Town.

OK, now for that update.

This is a tricky one, as we don’t want to dash someone’s hopes of making a success of themselves, but we have been made aware of some worrying information on Facebook since sent our way by a number of readers.

Here’s what we know from THIS Facebook post and the ensuing comments…

A gentleman called Paul has had dealings with Johannes in the past and they weren’t too pleasant:

Since I’m being forwarded Johannes the carwash guy’s website daily now, I have to tell people about my experience (which wasn’t that pleasant). I need to explain that I picked up on his story almost a year ago and obviously tried to help him. Without going into all the details I offering him a desk at nml, internet access, an old laptop, and to buy out his computer that he’d “sold” to cash crusaders [which i later discovered another friend – you know who you are if you want to comment on this thread – had already “bought” back from Cash Crusaders for him] it became obvious this was a very elaborate scam. Here’s one of the stories I received from a facebook person (I’ll see if she’s willing to come forward) who had a similar experience with Johannes. It’s a great story, it’s the story we all want to be true. It makes the currently fucked up world feel like a better place, but I’d rather warn people (and they can use their own discretion) than have more people feeling jaded by humanity. USE IT, DON’T USE IT, But please don’t just go willy nilly donating money into a private bank account.

And here’s that story:

Unfortunately the comments section isn’t all that pretty either:

Thank you so much for putting this out in the public domain, Paul. I was taken in my Johannes’ story, too – who wouldn’t want to believe in a story of hope, for a change? – and had him in washing my cars. I also heard that he had taken permanent work (seemingly in order to learn CAD) and even checked with the employer that this was the case as I had seen him walking through Lakeside on the very same day he claimed to be at work. He was apparently “off sick” that day When questions were asked, he explained that he had decided against taking the job as he could earn more money (for his ‘studies’) doing the carwash gig. His FB page for the car wash was then taken down and suddenly his phone number was not available ….. His stories are very slick, but as a whole, do not add up.

And another:

Lastly:

Johannes is very convincing and his story seems like one many would jump at helping. However once i paid to ‘get his laptop back from cash crusaders’ and Paul and i had organised to help him with online courses and free wifi he suddenly ‘got a full time job’ however the very day he told me he was working he was actually in Muizenberg selling the same story again. I happen to know a rather large sum of money was collected at that time for him. i have since heard from someone in JHB who went throught the same story with him. Something does not add up. i wonder if there is not more to the story. A fair sum of money has been collected for his ‘studies’ and yet we never seem to get much further than the car wash????

Look, we don’t know the full story here, and we’re not about to crush someone’s dreams of making something of themselves. It would be irresponsible of us to ignore that information above, though – so much like Paul, it’s one of those ‘use it don’t use it’ situations.

Johannes, if you would like to tell your side of the story you can contact us at editor@2oceansvibe.com.

