Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The chairman of one of world’s biggest private companies told us 2 positive things from May’s Brexit speech – Business Insider

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Business Insider

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
The chairman of one of world's biggest private companies told us 2 positive things from May's Brexit speech
Business Insider
DAVOS, Switzerland — The global chairman of "Big Four" consultancy firm Deloitte says that there were two good things to emerge from Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Tuesday, which outlined for the first time how Britain would be approaching …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.