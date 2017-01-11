Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The challenge of severe malnutrition in Nigeria’s North-West (Infograph)

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

vaccination_381581768

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigeria’s seven north-west states have 75 per cent of the country’s cases of malnutrition.

The post The challenge of severe malnutrition in Nigeria’s North-West (Infograph) appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.