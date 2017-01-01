The Change’ you voted’ll manifest more in 2017 through agriculture – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised Nigerians that the change they voted for in 2015 will manifest more through agriculture in the new year 2017 that is already here. He also said that the era of over-dependence on oil for foreign exchange revenues is gradually waning as agriculture is picking.

Nigeria’s agricultural revolution has begun with farmers in different parts of the country experiencing bumper harvests.

The states were getting into strategic partnership towards attaining self-sufficiency in rice.

In his New Year message on Sunday, he said that he was optimistic that the `Change’ the people voted in 2015 would manifest more and be sustained in different sectors, particularly agriculture, in 2017.

The nation’s economic recovery and growth plan in 2017 was anchored on optimizing the use of local content and empowering local businesses.

The President appealed to the people to patronize “Made In Nigeria’’ goods.

“Like I said during the 2017 Budget presentation to the National Assembly, farmers, small and medium-sized manufacturers, agro-allied businesses, dressmakers, entertainers and technology start-ups, will remain the true drivers of our economic future.

“They are the engine of our economic recovery and their needs underpin our Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.’’

On job creation, he said the government would sustain existing programmes aimed at lifting a “vast number of our youth out of poverty, while at the same time creating the opportunities for people to fend for themselves’’.

The government, he said, would spare no effort in seeing to the resettlement and rehabilitation of the unfortunate victims of terrorism and insurgency.

He urged state governments, privileged Nigerians, donor agencies and countries to redouble their contributions towards this goal.

“Government is aware of some mistakes and wrongdoings in handling the affairs of IDPs. We are taking measures to correct those mistakes and punish the culprits.’’

He assured Nigerians that defence and security forces were more than ever before ready to perform their constitutional role of protecting lives and property.

The nation would overcome all other forms of security challenges, he assured.

He thanked the people for support for the administration’s efforts to transform Nigeria.

“I assure you again that the current pains are temporary and will ease when the economic seeds in gestation begin to bloom to fruition.

“I urge you to continue to support this administration in its effort to transform Nigeria for the good of all.’’

The post The Change' you voted'll manifest more in 2017 through agriculture – Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

