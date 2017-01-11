The Chauffeur’s Involvement And How A Minor Error Nabbed Kim Kardashian’s Robbers

It took one thief falling off his bicycle and scattering the stolen jewels for French investigative officers to nab 17 suspects allegedly involved in the “audacious, multi-million dollar heist” in October last year, explains The Daily Beast.

Arrested in the Paris region, those nabbed over the stolen jewels of “Madame Kardashian” included a 72-year-old gangster, several women, and a handful of others who were known to authorities.

And remember the whole assumption it was an inside job? Well Kim Kardashian fired the wrong man.

It was, in fact, her chauffeur who allegedly tipped off the robbers that Kim K was alone in her L’hôtel de Pourtalès apartment. You can read about the robbery HERE.

More from The Daily Beast:

Kardashian’s lawyer, Jean Veil, told L’Express that he welcomed the news and saluted the successful work of the police, calling the arrests “a nice surprise.” “On the one hand, this will perhaps allow for the recovery of the stolen items, and on the other, it will put an end to shameful speculations by some who claimed that this robbery was a publicity stunt by Madame Kardashian,” he said.

Back to the bicycle incident.

Apparently, as the thieves left the scene of the crime – on bicycles – one of them toppled off and dropped the bag he was carrying. Unbeknown to him, he left a diamond-studded pin, which was then discovered by a passerby who turned it into the police. They were then able to lift the thief’s DNA from the pendant, helping authorities to pin down the suspects.

How’s that for irony?

[source:thedailybeast]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

