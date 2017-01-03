The Day Dream Edition of The Truth Pool Party was Lit! Maleek Berry, Dorcas Shola Fapson, L.A.X, YCee & More

You can’t deny it’s been a week filled with numerous events and parties in the city of Lagos and Nigeria with people lost as to which to attend. But the party holding the ace at the moment, is The Truth Pool Party which takes place at the luxurious Olympic size pool of the Federal Palace […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

