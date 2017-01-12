Pages Navigation Menu

Senate rejects FG's ban on land border car importation

Vanguard

ABUJA— THE Senate, yesterday, rejected the Federal Government's ban on the importation of vehicles through the land borders in the country. The Senate also called on the Customs Service to immediately suspend further action on its policy of an
