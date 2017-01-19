The demand by health workers in Kenya must be appraised

By Rhulani Thembi Siweya In twenty thirteen few months after being elected the fourth President of Kenya, Uhuru Muigai Kanyatta signed the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which today has come to be a major reason for the strike which has crippled Public Health facilities. Kenya is under a nationwide strike championed by public sector doctors and nurses. This has also left many patients with no medical attention.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

