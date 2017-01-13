Pages Navigation Menu

‘The Exorcist’ author William Peter Blatty is dead

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

William Peter Blatty, whose 1970 blockbuster novel The Exorcist was the basis for a terrifying film and television franchise, has died at the age of 89. “William Peter Blatty, dear friend and brother who created The Exorcist passed away yesterday,” the 1973 film’s director William Friedkin tweeted Friday. Variety confirmed the death of the New …

