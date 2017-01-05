The Fake Prophesy of Pastor Ebun Adegboruwa on President Buhari

In the first week of January of every year, it has become the practice for pastors and prophets to compete in predicting for celebrities and political personalities in the country. They usually predict that some governors, prominent traditional rulers and frontline musicians who will die. The master prediction expert, Pastor T. B. Joshua has not disclosed the 2017 predictions. He is still in the mountains consulting the spirits. Some of the other jokers have dreamt terrible dreams for the country. Our “father in the Lord” Pastor Enoch Adeboye is very cautious this year because he was challenged over his fake prophecies in the past. Hence in his mundane predictions this year he has predicted that there would be many marriages. Apparently God did not reveal to him how many marriages will break up.

“Pastor” Ayo Fayose who predicted that Candidate Mohammadu Buhari would die during the campaign in 2014, is now predicting doom for Nigeria in 2017 under President Buhari. Even the doom will not spare Ekiti state whose affairs are unfortunately being presided over by him for now. Two weeks after the publication of his predictions he is crying out that the APC will use the judiciary to remove him this year. Why did God not reveal that to him?

However, another fake priest who wishes President Buhari dead is Pastor Ebun Adegboruwa. While throwing caution to the winds the fake pastor has pronounced President Buhari so sick that he can no longer discharge the functions of his office. According to Mr. Adegboruwa, “we have on our hands, another Yaradua scenario and that we cannot allow this to continue.” While pretending to pray for President Buhari’s speedy recovery, Pastor Adegboruwa has called on “the National Assembly and all Nigerians to arise and rescue the nation.”

For those who may not know him, Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa claims to be a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of Christ. He is also a self-proclaimed human rights lawyer having worked in the law firm of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN. However, he does not let the public know that he was kicked out of that office for betraying the cause of human rights by duping a client. He is currently defending Mr. Government Tompolo who has been declared wanted for a N13 billion fraud committed under the thieving regime of President Goodluck Jonathan. He is also defending many other criminals who have been charged with stealing billions of Naira. For that reason, Pastor Adegboruwa wishes President Buhari dead so badly.

We would have ignored this lawyer and other corrupt people who want President Buhari dead so that the war against corruption can stop but for the fact that he is a senior lawyer. Is he not aware that that section 144 of the Constitution was amended in 2010 to take care of a situation whereby the President dies in office or is unable to perform the functions of his office? All law students are aware that the amendment was made following the experience of the country under the late President Yaradua. Then why has this lawyer not adverted his mind to the law? If his fake God has revealed to him that President Buhari is no longer able to perform the functions of the office of the President why is this pastor calling on Nigerians to “arise and rescue the nation” instead of invoking the relevant provisions of the Constitution of the country?

Mr. Worgu Boms, a lawyer who is very familiar with the Constitution, has pointed out Mr. Adegboruwa’s ignorance. According to Mr. Boms, “If the President is so sick to the extent that he is unable to perform the functions of his office as your position is trying to make us believe, the Constitution has provided for what will happen in such situation it should happen and who initiates the processes to effectuate and eventuate these happenings…There is no need to call on the Senate or Nigerians. They don’t start the process according to the section or do they?” Mr. Adegboruwa has not been able to respond to the challenge.

Written by Tope Michael