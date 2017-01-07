The Family Park

Other features of the beautiful landscape of the giant walkway include a Family Fun Park, situated at the degraded portion of the NCF Biodiversity Park that has fish pond with exotic fishes, sections for family games, barbecue section, gazebos, jungle gyms and many others. At the park, there is so much to do and every member of the family from the youngest to the oldest would have something to busy with.

According to tour guides, like other canopy walkway, there are safety measures which must be adhered to. “It is not recommended for persons below the age of 14 years. Even for adults, it is very challenging and for those afraid of heights, they should not venture into it while, nursing mother should not back their child to climb.”

What to wear when walking on a Canopy WalkWay

Avoid loose clothing, wear flat shoes only, wear cloths with pockets to keep valuables like phones and cameras and as much as you can, avoid carrying bags, except back packs or side bags

Interestingly, some days back, I took a day off to visit NCF, Lekki, lagos. I had been to there thrice and walked the Walkway once but as a reporter doing my job, with so much trepidation, I didn’t enjoy it and took no lessons out of the experience. But this time around, I had an awesome experience and the fervour to face my fears.

