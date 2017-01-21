“The father of my child is not my husband” Actress Amanda Ebeye calls Ex a “shameless liar” and wishes Nigerians would Stop Being Hypocrites

Clinic Matters actress Amanda Ebeye had her son in Canada in November 2016, to the surprise of many of her fans, as she had kept her relationship private. In an interview with Saturday Beats, she opened up about why she didn’t marry her son’s father and shared her hopes that Nigerians will remove the stigma of single […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

