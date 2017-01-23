The Financial Times Called This Device “A First Class Find For Under £100”

Anyone who subscribes to the FT Weekend will know that, besides it being the ultimate Sunday read, it is also sometimes accompanied by the magnificent ‘How To Spend It’ magazine.

It’s always worth giving this section a read, as these guys do their research when it comes to parting with your money.

This is what I found in that magazine last week:

In case you can’t read the copy, it says:

This handsome marble-effect stainless-steel vacuum flask keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. It comes in three sizes; the largest will keep a whole bottle of wine chilled. As well as discouraging the use of plastic bottles, S’well has donated $200,000 to Unicef since 2015, to help provide clean water to the world’s most vulnerable children.

Imagine keeping a bottle of wine chilled for 24 hours when you’re out “in the field”, as it were?

So I went to their website here to order a bottle. But guess what happened when I got to the checkout? Uh-oh – they don’t deliver to South Africa!

Typical, right?

But who really cares? It’s time you realised you can order anything, from anywhere in the world, without the hassle of stressing about whether or not they ship to our neck of the woods.

Postbox Courier folks – here’s that lowdown:

Sign Up

Register free of charge with Postbox Courier via their website. They will assign you with a Personal Postbox at each of our worldwide depots. Look out for the confirmation email which provides a link to activate your account. Sign In

Once you have activated your account, you will be able to login to view your unique Postbox addresses, by clicking the “View your Personal Postbox addresses” banner. Your addresses are permanent, so you can save them and start sending items to your Postbox! Notify us of incoming items

Each time you send something to Postbox Courier, please notify them via the Parcel Pre-Alert (in your Parcel Manager). Manage your orders

You can ship single items or multiple pieces combined into a single shipment. If you do wish to consolidate orders from different suppliers (in the same origin country), you will be able to do so in your Parcel Manager. Just notify them of each shipment that is en-route to your Postbox, and then use the ‘Group’ button to let them know which items you wish to combine. Pay for shipping

Once they receive the items that correspond with your booking they’ll let you know via email and invite you to login to your Parcel Manager and make payment, upon which they will courier your items to your door within South Africa immediately.

The beauty of Postbox Courier is they handle the customs clearance part for you (nothing gets stuck at customs – ever) – so even if an overseas website DOES deliver to SA, you would be best off using their service anyways.

Enjoy your super chilled wine, all day – because you’re worth it.

