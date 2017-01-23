The First Ever Cape Town Motor Show Is Going To Be Huge – Win Tickets Here

Get ready, petrolheads, your time to shine is now – pay attention and some free tickets could be headed your way.

The clock is ticking until the ribbon is cut for the inaugural Cape Town Motor Show at GrandWest, starting this Friday (January 27) and running until Sunday (January 29).

Thousands of tickets have already been sold for this motoring event in association with The City of Cape Town, Gumtree and Heart FM. It promises to be a weekend of incredible fun, with entertainment for the whole family.

Exhibitions will include multiple world- and South African introductions, as well as a complete range of domestic and imported passenger cars, bikes and sport utility vehicles.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to see numerous accessories and auto-related exhibits, competition vehicles, antique and collector cars, engine modifications (pimped-up rides), Sound-Off Beats competitions, virtual simulations, car wrapping, drifting, live music and much more!

The show will span the length and breadth of the Sun GrandWest Entertainment World, including the Market Hall, Grand Arena, the Sun Exhibit area, the Sun Park area, outdoor 4X4 areas, drifting zone, bike zone, and Classic and Vintage.

Claire Cobbledick, marketing manager of Gumtree SA, who are one of the partners in the CTMS, said “Cape Town is a core Gumtree market, and we enjoy the most visited online showroom in SA. This partnership was a perfect fit for the brand. We look forward to this inaugural event”.

One lucky visitor will leave the CTMS driving away with their own Harley-Davidson, sponsored by Gumtree, so be sure to keep an eye out for that.

So, shall we give away some tickets? We have SIX DOUBLE TICKETS for SUNDAY JAN 29 to hand over to our lucky readers – that’s two tickets to each of our six winners.

Just answer this easy question:

Which part of the show are you most excited about?

Boom – email that answer to henk@2oceansvibemedia – don’t forget to say hi, he’s a person too.

We will announce the winners on Thursday around lunch time, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled to see if you’re amongst the lucky six.

For all the info head over to the CTMS site HERE, where you can buy tickets and start revving your engines.

