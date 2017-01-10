The Full List Of Winners From The FIFA Football Awards

The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo: 34.54% of total votes Lionel Messi: 26.42% of total votes Antoine Griezmann: 7.53% of total votes The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2016: Carli Lloyd Carli Lloyd: 20.68% of total votes Marta: 16.60% of total votes Melanie Behringer: 12.34% of total votes The Best FIFA …

The post The Full List Of Winners From The FIFA Football Awards appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

