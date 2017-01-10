The Full List Of Winners From The FIFA Football Awards
The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo: 34.54% of total votes Lionel Messi: 26.42% of total votes Antoine Griezmann: 7.53% of total votes The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2016: Carli Lloyd Carli Lloyd: 20.68% of total votes Marta: 16.60% of total votes Melanie Behringer: 12.34% of total votes The Best FIFA …
