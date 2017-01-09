The Gambia: Again PMB, Others To Meet Jammeh On Wednesday

In a last ditch effort to avert a crisis in The Gambia, President Muhammadu Buhari with other West African Leaders will meet with President Yahya Jammeh on Wednesday to persuade him to respect the will of the people.

This was the decision reached in Abuja on Monday after the marathon meeting President Buhari had with the President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; President of Senegal, Macky Sall; and former President of Ghana, John Mahama at the Presidential Villa.

Briefing State House Correspondents, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said the West African leaders agreed on the determination to resolve The Gambian political crisis in a manner that every step of the way conforms with the constitution of The Gambia and respect the will of the people of The Gambia.

However,there are indications that a military option may be on the cards as the the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin later joined the heads of states at the meeting .

According to Onyeama”‎President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the mediator of the crisis in The Gambia hosted a meeting today( Monday) with certain ECOWAS President’s here in the State House. Present at this meeting today were Presidents of Liberia who is also the chair of the ECOWAS authority, the President of Senegal and His Excellency the former President of Ghana who is also the co-chair mediator with President Buhari.

“Also present were the Presidents of the ECOWAS commission and also the Special Representatives of the United Nations Secretary General who happens to be the head of the UN office for West Africa and the Sahel. They deliberated on the current state of affairs in The Gambia and shared views on the way forward.

“They agreed on the determination to resolve The Gambian political crisis in a manner that every step of the way conforms with the constitution of The Gambia and respect the will of the people of The Gambia. “

He said the leaders expressed particular concern at the deteriorating situation that has been reported in respect of security in The Gambia in particular, the closure of some of the radio stations and media .

He added that the house arrest that have been taking place and also the refugee situation that is being created with the mass exodus of a large number of people to the interior and to neighbouring countries.

In view of this, the Minister said the meeting agreed that a certain number of President’s will visit in two days time and meet with President Jammeh in The Gambia .

” That again will comprise the mediator President Buhari together with the President of Liberia and hopefully, the President of Sierra-Leon and the co-mediator the former President of Ghana (John Mahamma) as well as the President of the ECOWAS commission, the Special Representatives of United Nations and also a Representative of the African Union.

“So, this meeting will take place in two days time on Wednesday to discourse with President Jammeh the need the imperative the constitution” He stated.

