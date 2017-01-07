The Gambia: Buhari, African leaders decide Jammeh’s fate in Ghana today

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

As the count down for the inauguration of a new government in The Gambia begins, African leaders would, today in Accra, Ghana, take a final decision on whether to push for the ousting of President Yahya Jammeh from power or allow the people of Gambia sort out their problem.

It will be recalled that Jammeh, after congratulating his main challenger, Adama Barrow who defeated him in the December 1, 2016 presidential election, made a u-turn, saying he would not leave office.

He later picked holes in the election and called for fresh polls. But the development angered African regional Bodies such as the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and the African Union, AU which are insisting that Jammeh must respect the constitution of the land and exit power as his tenure elapses on January 19, 2017 after 22 years in office.

Subsequently, ECOWAS in their meeting recently in Abuja, Nigeria, reached a decision and appointed a mediatory committee headed by the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari as the Chief Mediator and the outgoing President of Ghana, John Mahama who himself was defeated in an election held on December 10, 2016, a co-mediator.

The post The Gambia: Buhari, African leaders decide Jammeh’s fate in Ghana today appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

