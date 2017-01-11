Pages Navigation Menu

The Gambia: Buhari heeds Jammeh’s request, postpones ECOWAS mission visit

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ecowas1

President Muhammadu Buhari has pushed forward his visit to Banjul, the capital of Gambia, to Friday. This follows an advice by President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia to Buhari, who heads the High Level ECOWAS mediation mission to the country. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on media, made the confirmation in a statement. He said […]

