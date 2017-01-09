The Gambia: Buhari hosts West African Leaders in Abuja on Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday host four West African leaders to a meeting aimed at averting violence and preserving democracy in The Gambia. A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said the meeting was in furtherance of Buhari’s mandate as mediator…

The post The Gambia: Buhari hosts West African Leaders in Abuja on Monday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

