The Gambia: Buhari to host W/African leaders in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will Monday play host to four West African leaders in his capacity as mediator on The Gambia.

The meeting is targeted at finding a solution to the Gambian impassé to avoid violence and preserve democracy in The Gambia, a statement by Presidential Media Aide Garba Shehu said on Sunday.

The meeting in Abuja coming after a side meeting which was held on the sidelines of the inauguration of President Nana Kufor-Ado.

Those expected at the meeting are the Presidents of Liberia and Senegal, the Vice President of Sierra-Leone and ex-President Mahama are expected at the meeting.

Shehu recalled that President Buhari, and the immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama as Mediator and Co-Mediator respectively, have also been mandated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure the safety of the President-elect, Adama Barrow and ensure a peaceful handover of power on January 19.

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has refused to accept defeat in the December 1st election vowing to cling to power.

