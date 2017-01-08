The Gambia: Buhari to host W/African leaders in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday play host to four West African leaders in his capacity as mediator on The Gambia.

The meeting is targeted at finding a solution to the Gambian impassé to avoid violence and preserve democracy in The Gambia, a statement by Presidential Media Aide Garba Shehu said on Sunday.

The meeting in Abuja coming after a side meeting which was held on the sidelines of the inauguration of President Nana Kufor-Ado.

Those expected at the meeting are the Presidents of Liberia and Senegal, the Vice President of Sierra-Leone and ex-President Mahama are expected at the meeting.

Shehu recalled that President Buhari, and the immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama as Mediator and Co-Mediator respectively, have also been mandated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure the safety of the President-elect, Adama Barrow and ensure a peaceful handover of power on January 19.

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has refused to accept defeat in the December 1st election vowing to cling to power.

Elizabeth Archibong

The post The Gambia: Buhari to host W/African leaders in Abuja appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

