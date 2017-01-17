The Gambia Crisis: Issues As PMB Sustains Nigeria’s Big Brother Role

The bid by President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders to settle the political impasse in The Gambia by persuading that country’s President, Yahaya Jammeh to hand over power to a newly elected government has once again underscored the critical role being played by Nigeria for the peace and stability of not only the West African region but the entire continent, JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH writes

When The Gambia President, Yahya Jammeh made a U-Turn and announced that he was not going to handover power to the winner of the presidential election of that country, Adama Barrow, questioning the legality and transparency of the election, it was just a matter of time for the world to see what divine providence the situation had for Nigeria. It seems as if it was another opportunity created in the supernatural to enable Nigeria prove that it still maintains its place as the big brother of Africa.

LEADERSHIP wrote a strong worded front page comment asking President Muhammadu Buhari to “kick the buffoon in Banjul out”. Expectedly, the message went through. President Buhari reached out to other West African leaders in a bid to persuade Jammeh to accept the will of the people. He was appointed co-coordinator of the peace mission to The Gambia, alongside former Ghanaian President Mahama.

Keen observers opine that the selection of President Buhari to lead the peace team was instructive. It showed that ECOWAS is still aware that Nigeria maintains its status as big brother to all other African countries. It is pertinent to note that it was perhaps because of this awareness that the House of Representatives offered Jammeh Asylum to take refuge in Nigeria to corroborate what Buhari is currently doing at the continental level to reclaim Nigeria’s Big Brother status.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the House of Representatives last week expressed its readiness to grant Jammeh safe haven in Nigeria as a way of ending the political impasse in his country. To this end, the Green Chamber urged Buhari to extend Nigeria’s offer of asylum to the outgoing president of The Gambia.

The lower chamber of the National Assembly directed its committees on Foreign Affairs and Legislative Compliance to ensure the implementation of this offer. The House also expressed full support for the President Buhari-led diplomatic efforts at stabilising the Gambia as it faces this difficult stage of transition from one political regime to another.

With current peace mission embarked upon by Buhari in the West African region, close watchers in Nigeria argue that against what the critics of the President are claiming that the only thing he has achieved so far is the defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents, the president has also done enough in redeeming the once battered image of the country both in the continent and globally.

In August 2015, at the peak of the political crisis in Guinea Bissau, President, Buhari, had sent former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, as his Special Envoy to mediate and help find a solution to the challenge facing that country. Recall that when Obasanjo returned, he headed straight to Aso Rock to brief the president on his engagement in that country.

The move was hinged on the tensions following the dismissal of Guinea Bissau’s Prime Minister, Mr Domingos Simoes Pereira and his cabinet by President Jose Mario Vaz. President Buhari had raised concern over the unfolding political situation in that country.

The effort being made by the Nigerian President to restore peace in crisis ridden areas in Africa is undoubtedly paying off for Nigeria as a continent. It is gradually restoring confidence in foreign investors to invest in Nigeria. Coupled with the defeat the Boko Haram insurgents are suffering back here in the country, it is sending a strong message to the international community that Nigeria is stable politically, socially and economically.

And how does it tell about Nigeria’s foreign policy. Putting this in the right perspective, it will be appropriate to understand the idea if foreign policy which deals with relations between sovereign actors in the international system. It is a range of intended actions as well as a set of strategies for executing the intended actions. The foreign policy system of any state is appraised from three major realms, including the internal environment, the external environment and psychological frame of the decision-makers.

It is instructive to note that since independence, Nigeria has tied its foreign policies around systems that are broad enough to accommodate other African countries, making the continent the cornerstone of its foreign policy.

Analysts believe that in monetary terms, the contributions of Nigeria to regional peace missions in Liberia and Sierra Leone are in excess of over $10 billion, and that is not factoring in the human price that was expended in order to attain, maintain and guarantee such peace. They aver that Nigeria also on its own volition has expended more than $90 million through the OAU peace keeping force that was deployed to Chad in the early 1980’s.

In the 1990’s Nigeria through ECOWAS launched ECOMOG and also bore most of the cost attendant to such endeavor and in turn had made the ECOMOG experience an ideal model and benchmark for UN in the way that it views the role of regional peace keepers, and the need to partner with such regional groups that have a lot at stake in keeping the peace in troubled regions.

According to a report, Nigeria’s participation in UN peacekeeping operation dated back to 1960 when it provided UN peacekeepers to Congo (ONUC) from 1960 to 1964. Since then, the country has not looked back as an active participant in UN peacekeeping missions.

The report noted: “Currently, Nigeria is one of the largest UN contributing countries with military and civilian personnel deployed in ten UN peacekeeping operations and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). Nigeria deployed the first set of Individual Police Officers (IPOs) in Africa in ONUC in 1960. Outside UN missions, Nigeria has played pivotal roles in Africa and the West African sub-region.

“Regarded as the preponderant power in West Africa, Nigeria has been the main provider of military and other resources for ECOWAS peace operations to the tune of US$8 billion in its various missions in Cote d’Ivoire, GuineaBissau, Liberia, Mali and Sierra Leone. During the peak of the Liberian and Sierra Leonean civil wars in the 1990s, Nigeria provided over 70% of ECOMOG’s military and civilian personnel as well as logistical support.

“In 2003, Nigeria deployed 1,500 troops to the ECOWAS Mission in Liberia (ECOMIL) and a medical and signal team to the ECOWAS Mission in Cote d’Ivoire in 2003 (ECOMICI). In 2004, Nigeria deployed 1,500 troops to Darfur as part of the AU Mission in Sudan (AMIS). Nigeria has provided 1,200 troops to the African-led International Support Mission in Mali (AFISMA), and 200 Police officers to AMISOM. The pioneer Formed Police Unit (FPU) of 120 officers was deployed by Nigeria in Liberia in 2004”.

Other areas of success recorded in the past include the Nigerian role through the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo in reversing the military coup d’ etat that took place in Sao Tome, and also the ability and leadership that was exercised by Nigeria in convincing former Liberia President, Charles Taylor to accept exile in Nigeria thereby paving the way for a peaceful elections in Liberia and a successful return of that country to a democratic regime.

President Buhari’s role in resolving The Gambia’s political impasse should not go unnoticed as once again Nigeria is taking its rightful place in West Africa and Africa in general.

