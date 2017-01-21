Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Gambia: Jammeh Finally Agrees To Hand Over

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Yayah Jammeh has agreed to stand down. This news comes after West African leaders on a visit to the state house, put pressure on him, in one last attempt to step down.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The newly elected president, Adama Barrow, has said Yahya Jammeh will step down and leave the country.

Adama Barrow had previously made the announcement on Twitter, after hours of talks aimed at persuading Mr Jammeh to recognise the result of the presidential election.

Barrow had sought refuge in Senegal after Jammeh had refused to step down, declaring a state of emergency. Barrow was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in Senegal on Thursday.

His authenticity as president has been recognised internationally, after he won last month’s elections.

Meanwhile, the Gambia’s chief of defence forces Ousmane Badjie had already pledged his allegiance to the country’s new president, Barrow yesterday,Friday.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.