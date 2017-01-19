Pages Navigation Menu

The Gambia: Jammeh refuses to leave after deadline passes

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

A last minute attempt to convince Yahya Jammeh to give up his role as Gambian president before Wednesday’s midnight deadline failed, according to sources in the country’s capital. Mauretanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz allegedly made a last-ditch effort late Wednesday night to persuade Jammeh to stand down after more than two decades in power, but was not able to convince him. Troops from Senegal, Nigeria and Ghana remained in position in neighbouring Senegal as the deadline passed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

